Several Coast Guard vessels, along with Guam Fire Department Search & Rescue boats are out searching for two mariners after their 14-foot black Kodiak skiff was reported overdue on Thursday.

They left Saipan July 18, according to a Coast Guard Sector Guam press release.

The mariners are identified as Xiao Wei Quin and Yun Liu Red. It is possible they made it safely to shore on Guam, the release states.

At 4:16 p.m. Thursday, Sector Guam received a report from CNMI Department of Public Safety notifying them that the spouse of one of the individuals had called concerned for the mariners well being.

The spouse reported the mariners left Saipan for Guam on July 18 and the last text she had received from her husband stated they could see Guam.

Sector Guam watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information broadcast notice to mariners and deployed assets to search the area while also coordinating with local authorities.

GFD spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf confirmed GFD crews are assisting with the search.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone who may have information on their whereabouts to contact the command center at (671) 355-4824.