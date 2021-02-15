Coast Guard, GFD, HSC-25 search for missing fisherman

Coast Guard Sector Guam is out searching for a 53-year-old spear fisherman who was due back at sunset.

The fisherman went out of Pago Bay, which is where search and rescue efforts are focused though they also are expanding beyond that to Talofofo Bay, said Coast Guard Operations Specialist 1 Brandon Kuechenberg.

Kuechenberg said Guam Fire Department and HSC-25 are also working on the search and rescue operation.

"We're sending out a marine assistance broadcast over the radio," he said, noting that it's part of the process during a search and rescue. "We're asking anyone in the area who can assist to help."

The fisherman was last seen at 4:30 p.m., according to GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.