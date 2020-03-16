Coast360 makes changes to operations

Coast360 Federal Credit Union has implemented adjustments to locations and operation hours in response to the ongoing COVID-19 response on island and keeping core services available to its members.

Effective Tuesday, Tamuning and Dededo member centers will be closed and services will be centralized to only Maite Member Center through drive-up tellers, appointment-only lobby services and Contact Center.

Maite Member Center and the Contact Center will be open Monday through Friday and closed on Saturdays.

Maite Member Center: Contact Center (477-8736):

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All paying and receiving transactions will be conducted through the drive-up tellers. Only scheduled appointments for loan closings and loan deferment programs will be taken in the Maite lobby. All scheduled appointments will require health screening in a designated area prior to entering.

The annual membership election & meeting originally scheduled for March 25 has been postponed until further notice. Any prior ticket purchases will be credited to members’ accounts by March 18.

Loan deferment programs: Coast360 offers loan deferment programs for members experiencing financial hardship. For more information on how Coast360 may be able to assist you, call our Credit Solutions Services team at (671)477-0124 or email creditsolutions@coast360fcu.com.

Members are encouraged to take advantage of online, mobile and phone banking as their primary banking channels. As the circumstances and information continue to evolve very quickly, members can stay informed on Credit Union services at coast360fcu.com/covid19 and facebook.com/coast360fcu.