In an effort to provide individual and business members relief from the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, Coast360 Federal Credit Union announced it extended its three-month loan deferment to include auto, mortgage and business loans.

Members with personal, auto and mortgage loans should email creditsolutions@coast360fcu.com with a contact number to initiate the process. Members without access to email can call the credit union's deferment hotline at 477-0124 during operational hours. Account numbers or other sensitive information should not be included in the email.

Those with business loans should email mblservices@coast360fcu.com to request a deferment. The member business team will begin processing requests on April 1.

The credit union also announced it will waive late payment fees for mortgage and business loans for April, May and June. It will also waive late payment fees for credit cards, but the three-month deferment program does not include credit cards at this time.