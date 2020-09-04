Coast360 addresses DOA payroll delays

Some government of Guam employees haven't gotten a paycheck today.

Coast360 said it hasn't received Department of Administration payroll files.

"Upon receipt, the Credit Union will post funds immediately," they stated in a press release.

"The Credit Union would also like to address inaccurate information circulating, which states the delay was caused by Coast360. Payroll direct deposits to Coast360 are processed and submitted by employers and their financial institution - in this case, DOA and their financial institution. Coast360 did not receive GovGuam DOA direct deposits in time for standard processing to be posted today. Other GovGuam agency direct deposits and third-party payrolls were received and posted timely."

Bank officials said member service is our priority and we are working with DOA to resolve this matter.