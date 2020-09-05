Coast360 receives payroll funds for DOA direct deposit

Government of Guam employees whose paychecks weren't directly deposited into their Coast360 accounts on Friday should have received their funds this morning.

The financial institution this morning said they received the funds from the Department of Administration on Saturday morning. The funds have been posted to member accounts as of 9 a.m.

Yesterday was a government of Guam payday but some employees, including those who bank at Coast360, did not get their paychecks. They were informed there has been a delay in the electronic transfer of payday funds to certain credit union accounts. DOA director Edward Birn said there was a "problem in the banking system."

The Bank of Guam, which is the banking services provider for the government of Guam, and from which the payroll money originates, informed GovGuam it had, according to Birn, "submitted the funds to the federal system normally."

However, the funds were not showing up in certain employees' accounts, including at Coast360, Federal Credit Union and Pentagon Federal Credit Union.