Coastal cleanup set for Sept. 16

The Bureau of Statistics and Plans' Guam Coastal Management Program announced its 29th Annual Guam International Coastal Cleanup is scheduled to start Saturday, Sept. 16.

The International Coastal Cleanup was founded by the Ocean Conservancy in 1986. According to a news release, Guam joined the global campaign to reduce pollution in October 1995 with just 450 volunteers at three locations: Ylig Bay, the Hågat shoreline and Dungca's Beach.

The local cleanup has undergone significant growth, with a volunteer force of about 4,000 people at over 25 different locations islandwide. Each year, the bureau spearheads the initiative with the assistance of volunteers from local, state and federal governments, as well as for-profit and nonprofit groups.

The cleanup is orchestrated and supervised by the Guam Coastal Management Program. Volunteers serving as site leaders are responsible for the coordination and administration of individual cleanup sites. Students can earn service-learning hours by participating, according to the release.

Interested participants can access designated cleanup site locations, show times and contact information of the site leaders, using the registration form.

Registered volunteers will be provided with gloves, garbage bags and a Coastal Cleanup T-shirt at check-in or until supplies last.

Minors registered under a group must be accompanied by chaperones to participate and receive supplies. Attendees are asked to don attire suitable for outdoor activities, apply sunblock and bring their personal reusable water container.

To enhance the efficiency of the site check-in process, all volunteers must complete preregistration for the event via the Eventbrite ticketing platform. According to the release, there is no on-site registration on the day of the event.