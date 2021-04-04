You're not supposed to remove coral from Guam's waters and you should throw trash in proper receptacles to prevent health hazards on the beach for humans, and to keep litter from polluting the water.

These are just some of the dos and don'ts posted on various marine animal shaped coastal signs that will be placed at some of Guam's most enjoyed and visited beach sites. Eight new coastal signs will be installed at Gun Beach, Matapang Beach Park, Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park (Ypao), Tepungan Beach Park, Agat Marina, Merizo Pier and Talofofo Bay Beach Park, according to a release from the Bureau of Statistics and Plans’ Guam Coral Reef Initiative.

"The existing signs are outdated," said Sonia Siliang, BSP planner who is among those working on the project. She said one of the program leads came up with the idea to create signs in the shape of a crab, turtle, dolphins and other animals typically seen off the coast of those particular beaches.

This project aims to raise awareness about Guam’s marine preserves and protect against illegal poaching; ensure recreational users and beachgoers are aware of important water safety and dangerous marine life precautions; and equip residents and visitors alike with guidance on reef-safe behavior to protect Guam’s coral reefs.

The signs will serve as an interactive photo trail for beachgoers to take photos with each of the new signs that have been custom designed to function as works of art. Some of the art that can be expected includes a håggan, or sea turtle, ayuyu, coconut crab, lagua or parrotfish, and the latte stone.

Interactive QR codes are integrated and each sign will serve as a centralized kiosk for necessary and relevant information to enhance the beach-going experience while protecting Guam’s natural beauty.

"The carvings (were) inspired by arts, such as story boards and local ifit art," Siliang added.

Local artists Austimon and WeeGeeWorx Guam were commissioned to create unique and visually engaging signage.