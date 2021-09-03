Signs reflecting cultural art that also provide important water safety information and reef-protective guidelines have been installed at eight local beaches.

The Bureau of Statistics and Plans’ Guam Coral Reef Initiative unveiled the first of the signs on Friday at Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park, also known as Ypao Beach.

The remaining signs will be installed at Gun Beach, Matapang Beach Park, Tepungan Beach Park, Agat Marina, Merizo Pier and Talofofo Bay Beach Park.

"Our goal was to beautify beach parks while providing critical information for beachgoers to protect both human and wildlife," said project coordinator Mallory Morgan Hernandez. Work on the signs started in 2019. The pandemic pushed back the timeline.

The signs, which were designed by local artists, will have QR codes that translate information into Japanese, Korean and Chinese.

The signs "ensure recreational users and beachgoers are aware of important water safety and dangerous marine life precautions; and equip residents and visitors alike with guidance on reef-safe behavior to protect Guam’s coral reefs,” stated Sonia Siliang, with BSP, in a press release.

By educating the local and tourist community about Guam’s marine preserves, BSP officials hope to also protect the island's resources against illegal poaching.

The signs come in the shapes of familiar animals and cultural icons, such as: håggan, or sea turtle; åyuyu, or coconut crab; laguå, or parrotfish, and latte stone. Each sign has a QR code that links users to information to enhance the beach-going experience and inform beachgoers about what they can do to help safeguard Guam’s reefs and marine animals found at that beach.

Hernandez worked with local artists Austimon, WeeGeeWorx Guam, Cara Lin, and Leila Uong to create the unique and visually engaging signage that will communicate important biological, cultural, historical, water safety and emergency contact information to residents and visitors of Guam’s coastal waters.

The project was supported by the Department of the Interior, Office of Insular Affairs Coral Reef Initiatives and Natural Resource Program, National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Coastal Zone Management Program, University of Guam Center for Global Learning and Engagement, Department of Public Works, Malesso' Mayor, Department of Parks and Recreation, Port Authority of Guam, The Nature Conservancy, Department of Agriculture, and Guam Visitors Bureau.

