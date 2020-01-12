A letter expressing frustration with the 2018 Farm Bill and cockfighting ban, seeking signatures from residents, has been circulated among island mayors.

The origin of the letter is unclear.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco said the letter was dropped off to his office, but he did not know by whom. He brought the letter to the Mayors' Council of Guam meeting on Wednesday to see if other mayors also received it.

A man appeared to be circulating the same letter after the meeting, but The Guam Daily Post was not able to speak with him to confirm his identity or the letter.

Dededo Mayor and MCOG President Melissa Savares said she saw a copy of the letter at the meeting but also did not know where it came from. Similarly, Santa Rita Mayor Dale Alvarez said he'd first heard of the letter before the meeting.

The letter is an appeal to Douglas Domenech, the assistant secretary of insular and international affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior. It is dated Jan. 1, 2020 and outlines concerns with the 2018 Farm Bill, which banned cockfighting in the territories as of Dec. 20, 2019.

Its writers state that they feel neglected "especially since our opinion was never requested before the U.S. federal government decided to impede on a pastime that our ancestors have passed down to us."

"The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill has once again reignited the dialogue on federal-territorial matters. While we call ourselves proud Americans, at the end of the day, America has shown us that the millions of dollars funneled by lobbyists to Congress is more important than the rights of the people of Guam, and even democracy as a whole."

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas is copied in the letter, but he has not confirmed whether he'd seen it.

Paco, who used to be a cockfighter, said he is reviewing what to do with the letter but believes the ban would lead to underground cockfighting and the potential for more serious crime. He does not know where to submit the letter, however.

"Maybe the individual might come and pick it. I don't know if he'll come over, but I wasn't around when he turned it in," Paco said.

Alvarez, who also quit cockfighting due to the ban, said he is also reviewing the letter before signing, but added that he was disappointed by the way the ban was handled. He may circulate the letter as well if he agrees with it, Alvarez added.

Animal Wellness Action and Animal Wellness Foundation, who have been actively promoting the ban on Guam, issued a news release on Jan. 6, stating they've found what they believe to be major trafficking of illegal fighting animals into Guam.

The matter is under review and Adelup will work with the director of the Department of Agriculture on the necessary response, said governor's spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

Meanwhile, local lawmakers have required, through the fiscal 2020 budget law, that local enforcement of the ban be the lowest priority of GovGuam. This is due to the lack of input on the ban from the people of Guam, according to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.