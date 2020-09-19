Cocos Island Resort burglarized during pandemic

It takes a boat and a boat operator to pull off a burglary and theft at Cocos Island Resort, which sits on tiny Cocos Island off the Merizo Pier, but that did not deter burglars.

The Guam Police Department received a report of a burglary at the resort on Sept. 15. Among the items reported missing on the island were batteries for GTA antennas, stated GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

GTA's backup batteries for the cell site on Cocos Island were stolen, GTA confirmed.

"There may have been a very temporary service interruption in some parts of Merizo by the coastline. However, service is back up and running smoothly," GTA said.

"Unfortunately, this isn’t the first occurrence of stolen property for GTA," the company stated. "We make it a point to invest in network redundancy to ensure network availability and decrease any risk of failure to service for unfortunate circumstances as such."

The resort, which is operated by a company not related to GTA, reported broken or smashed windows and items strewn all over the resort's office at a time when it was closed during the pandemic.

"Individuals broke into the security office and the dining room area," Tapao stated.

Among the items reported missing were beach lounge chairs, according to a resort staff member.