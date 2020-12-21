Citizens of freely associated states living in Guam and the U.S. could soon qualify for health coverage under Medicaid. The provision is part of the current omnibus bill under discussion by Congress.

"For the first time since 1996, (Compact of Free Association) migrants are slated to qualify in the upcoming vote on federal government funding for Medicaid coverage, which is at over 80% for Guam since we had the formula adjusted earlier in the year," Congressman San Nicolas stated.

"These two breakthroughs combined are huge for Guam, as it transfers Guam MIP cost centers to Medicaid, and has the costs covered over 80% federally, compared to Guam absorbing it at 100% locally."

The legislation would help many COFA migrants who, like many other Guamanians, lost their jobs due to the pandemic and with those jobs any healthcare coverage.

Currently, because COFA migrants don't qualify for the mostly federally funded Medicaid program. That qualification was stripped in 1996.

On Guam, those who need assistance with healthcare insurance to access healthcare services turn to the Medically Indigent Program, which is locally funded.

Congress has recently reached a deal that would provide about $900 billion in federal emergency assistance funding for the pandemic. It's part of a $1.2 trillion national budget legislation.

San Nicolas said he will provide more updates over the next 24 to 48 hours, including on relief and stimulus packages. The House is expected to vote on the bill tomorrow, he confirmed.