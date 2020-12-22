Citizens of freely associated states living on Guam and in the U.S. could soon qualify for health coverage under Medicaid. The provision is part of the current omnibus bill under discussion by Congress.

"For the first time since 1996, (Compact of Free Association) migrants are slated to qualify in the upcoming vote on federal government funding for Medicaid coverage, which is at over 80% for Guam since we had the formula adjusted earlier in the year," Del. Michael San Nicolas stated.

"These two breakthroughs combined are huge for Guam, as it transfers Guam MIP cost centers to Medicaid, and has the costs covered over 80% federally, compared to Guam absorbing it at 100% locally."

The legislation would help many COFA migrants who, like many other Guamanians, lost their jobs due to the pandemic and, with those jobs, any sort of health care coverage.

Currently, COFA migrants don't qualify for the mostly federally funded Medicaid program. That qualification was stripped in 1996.

On Guam, those who need assistance with health insurance to access health care services turn to the Medically Indigent Program, which is locally funded.

Congress has recently reached a deal that would provide about $900 billion in federal emergency assistance funding for the pandemic. It's part of a $1.2 trillion national budget legislation.

San Nicolas said he will provide more updates over the next 24 to 48 hours, including on relief and stimulus packages. The House is expected to vote on the bill tomorrow, he confirmed.

Guam is home to about 18,900 migrants from the freely associated states, which are the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia states of Pohnpei, Chuuk, Kosrae and Yap.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has been in talks with the Department of the Interior to work Medicaid coverage for COFA migrants into Compact negotiations that deal with U.S. funding for FAS island nations and the impact costs to Guam and others hosting FAS migrants.

In a statement released Monday night, Gov. Leon Guerrero thanked Hawaii and Hawaii Sen. Maizie Hirono for doing "the country and the islands a great service."

"We commend her and the State of Hawaii for their sustained efforts these past 24 years to restore the citizens of the Freely Associated States to the Medicaid program," the governor said.

"Adding the FAS citizens back to the federal health programs will drastically reduce the cost of health coverage to affected jurisdictions like Guam and Hawaii— improving the quality of life for uninsured islanders everywhere."

Leon Guerrero also said her administration has been advocating for equity in Medicaid coverage and its application in the territories and among our FAS citizens, including testifying before members of Congress and letters pushing for parity.