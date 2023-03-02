Col. Mike Cruz tapped as TAG

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has chosen Col. Michael Cruz to serve as the next adjutant general of the Guam National Guard.

Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, who had served as the adjutant general since her appointment in 2019, announced her intent to retire in December 2022. She was the first woman to lead the Guam Guard.

Cruz took command Wednesday and is now awaiting confirmation by the Guam Legislature.

“We thank Gen. Aguigui for her over 37 years of service to our island and nation and for her leadership of the Guam National Guard during one of the most challenging times in history,” Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated in a release. “The exemplary performance of our troops during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Capitol attack, the THAAD defense missions and multiple other deployments is a testament to Gen. Aguigui’s leadership, which brought out the very best in our soldiers and airmen. We now look forward to the seasoned leadership of Col. Mike Cruz, who also has a proven record of faithful service to the people of Guam.”

The new adjutant general is a surgeon, a former senator and a former lieutenant governor of Guam.

“He is also a combat veteran of Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. His military leadership and medical expertise in aiding both Americans and foreign nationals earned him the prestigious Bronze Star Medal and a Combat Medical Badge,” Leon Guerrero stated in Adelup's release.

Leon Guerrero also touted her new appointee's civilian experience.

“Right here at home, he’s served our people as the medical director of the Guam Memorial Hospital, the president and CEO of Guam Regional Medical City and the president and co-founder of the Ayuda Foundation,” the governor added.