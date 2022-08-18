COLA and pupil cost adjustments pass, but not some funding for certain agencies

A $200 increase to the cost-of-living allowance for retirees and a $500 increase to the per pupil cost for charter schools made it past the Legislature Wednesday, but some funding for certain agencies, including more than $540,000 in additional appropriations for detox and mental health programs at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center were not as lucky.

An initial attempt to add the $200 COLA adjustment actually failed at the Legislature Wednesday morning. Speaker Therese Terlaje introduced this initial amendment, which funded the COLA adjustment by increasing the projected revenue from Section 30 funding, from $74.9 million to $77.4 million, in the fiscal 2023 budget.

Terlaje justified her choice in funding source by noting that the U.S. Department of the Treasury would no longer be taking a portion of Guam Section 30 revenues to pay war claims under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, and that the governor's administration requested for Section 30 be increased to $80 million for fiscal 2023.

This funding source was also intended to appropriate additional funding for the Health Professional Licensing Office, restore funding for the Department of Land Management and the Chamorro Land Trust Commission, and fund the Behavioral Health programs.

Terlaje's amendment was further amended by a proposal from Sen. Joe San Agustin, which replaced Section 30 with corporate income tax as the funding source, reasoning that corporate income would be more viable.

"On the Section 30 funds, it's been known for more than two years that we've paid off all the war claims," San Agustin said Wednesday. "I've been also advised that the administration's been asking for the funds to increase ... so it's nothing new. That's why I pursued this amendment," San Agustin said.

Some of San Agustin's colleagues raised concerns with the source, however.

Sen. Telo Taitague said now is the time to be more fiscally conservative.

"The revenues that were brought in FY22, with this $99 million excess, a lot of it was based on income coming in from (Public Unemployment Assistance), people paying their taxes. A lot of it came in from federal funds. ... As we go into FY23, we're not going to be seeing any of that," Taitague said. She objected to the amended amendment.

Sen. Joanne Brown said nothing prevented the Legislature from adjusting the budget later, but that would "at least" be more responsible. Lawmakers debated the issue further, but this initial attempt at COLA funding and funding for agencies ultimately failed.

The speaker said she would continue to find ways to fund detox and rehabilitation programs at Behavioral Health as well as restore funds to DLM and the CLTC in the fiscal 2023 budget bill.

"It makes no sense that these items were left out of the substitute bill," the speaker said.

As for COLA, Sens. Amanda Shelton, Telena Nelson and San Agustin later proposed an amendment to fund the $200 change. Instead of adjusting any revenue projections and appropriating accordingly, the amendment this time appropriated out of any excess in federal revenues sources outlined in the fiscal 2023 budget, which largely consists of Section 30.

The amendment passed, although a proposed addition from Taitague, which would create a Special Cost of Living Economic Service to report on a COLA adjustments, failed to pass.

Per pupil cost

Nelson had been one of the lawmakers to raise concerns about revenues for the initial attempt to adjust COLA and to fund the specific agencies, although this attempt did also add on a $500 uptick in the per pupil cost for charter schools, an initiative for Nelson.

The $500 per pupil addition was added by San Agustin when he amended Terlaje's amendment.

While the senator did not agree with that initial attempt, she proposed another amendment, along with San Agustin and Shelton, to fund the $500 increase using excess in Section 30 revenue collections identified in the fiscal 2023 budget bill. This amendment did pass.