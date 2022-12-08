COLA bill: No funding source

Legislation that would mandate increases in Cost of Living Allowance payments for government retirees was sent back this week after it was determined that it does not meet a funding source requirement set forth in law, at least not in its current form.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, as chairman of the Committee of the Whole, made that ruling in session Tuesday afternoon.

“Based on the current bill, ... I rule that the bill does not meet that requirement. That being stated, the bill won't be able to go any further at this point,” San Agustin said.

Lawmakers spent the first few days of session in the Committee of the Whole discussing funding-related measures. The last was Bill 257-36, which would mandate a series of fixed increases to COLA payments from 2024 to 2026. The fiscal year 2023 budget act raised COLA for the year, and that has already been paid out, according to discussions in session.

Sen. Amanda Shelton, who introduced Bill 257, attempted to submit a substituted version of the measure for consideration Tuesday afternoon.

This version cleaned up some of the bill's language, but, more importantly, included a provision stating that COLA payments shall be made from the general fund. That is missing in the current version of the bill.

Sen. Telo Taitague quickly objected to Shelton. Lawmakers voted and Shelton's motion to submit the substituted bill failed. That meant the version without a funding source remained before lawmakers. That would prove detrimental, as Taitague later asked San Agustin to determine the validity of the bill.

“It was mentioned even earlier in the discussion that (the Fiscal Accountability Act of 1999) restricts against unfunded appropriation,” Taitague said.

She referred specifically to Section 9101. This provision states that for any bill that has an effect on the revenues or expenditures of GovGuam, it must identify a specific source for which “funds are, in fact, available.”

After several minutes of recess and speaking with legal counsel, San Agustin returned Tuesday afternoon with his ruling that the current version of Bill 257 did not meet legal requirements.

“The further substituted (bill) would have fulfilled that requirement. But the current bill we're working on right now doesn't address a funding source. Initially, it did. As the bill kept revolving and changing, as of today, it didn't have that. ... Sen. Shelton attempted to introduce a further substituted (bill) to fulfill that requirement ... that was struck down,” San Agustin said.

Lawmakers can attempt to reconsider Shelton's further substituted version, San Agustin added.

The Legislature recessed for the remainder of Tuesday and returned Wednesday morning. However, no motion on Bill 257 was made. Instead, the Legislature moved on from the Committee of the Whole, having otherwise exhausted discussion on committee matters. Two other bills discussed in committee were placed on file for later voting.

It's unclear if another attempt will be made to submit the corrected version of Bill 257 for session. The Guam Daily Post asked Shelton if she would move to do so. A response is pending.

Taitague: No true adjustment provision

The Post also asked Taitague why she objected to the further substituted version of Bill 257. The senator said the new version “is still missing the point of a true cost of living adjustment to COLA.”

“Nothing has changed. Pulling a number out of a hat does not provide the reality of the true cost of living adjustment to our retirees. The adjustment should be based on the economic climate of today's cost of living and not an unjustified number. This is done to our federal retirees annually,” Taitague said.

“Our retirees deserve to have that same process based on the current cost of living. As well, our taxpayers who will pay for this increase also deserve that same justification. Not even retirement or (Bureau of Budget and Management Research) knew how the increase in Amanda’s bill came to light,” the senator added.

Taitague introduced her own COLA-related bill this year, which included establishing a Special Cost of Living Economic Service tasked with developing cost of living reports for implementing the measure.

“Unfortunately, the committee chair (San Agustin) did not hold a public hearing on that bill even after I sent three letters ... requesting to have a public hearing as he had done for Sen. Shelton’s COLA bill. It’s a shame Sen. San Augustin is not allowing a hearing on a bill that will help our retirees as they struggle with the (rising) cost of living but instead had a hearing on a bill that didn’t even have a funding source,” Taitague said.