COLA, charter schools considered

Lawmakers returned to session Tuesday afternoon to debate amendments for Chapter 1 of the fiscal 2023 budget act, the general provisions chapter.

Senators began with an amendment from Speaker Therese Terlaje, which proposed to raise projected revenues for Section 30 funds, from $74.9 million to $77.4 million.

Terlaje said she is proposing the increase because the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research said last week the bureau has been advised the U.S. Department of the Treasury would no longer be taking a portion of Guam Section 30 revenues to pay war claims under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

"The administration sent a letter to the Department of Interior on July 29 requesting the Section 30 amount be increased to $80 million for FY23," Terlaje said.

The request is based on a three-year average of actual collections from 2016 to 2018.

Terlaje said the Treasury did not start withholding Section 30 moneys until fiscal 2018, and that it is reasonable to believe Guam would get amounts prior to 2018 because war claim payments are no longer being deducted.

The speaker is hoping to utilize the $2.4 million in additional projected Section 30 revenues to fund a $200 increase in the cost-of-living allowance for retirees.

"About 7,200 of our retires receive less than $40,000 a year and COLA has not been increased since fiscal year 2015, which is seven years ago. The additional $200 is needed to assist our retirees, who are on a fixed income, with the rising costs due to inflation and the pandemic," Terlaje stated in a press release prior to session Tuesday afternoon.

An increase in COLA also is the subject of separate legislation introduced by Sen. Amanda Shelton.

The speaker said she also is looking to channel additional funding into detox and rehabilitation programs at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, as well as the Health Professional Licensing Office, and restore funding for the Department of Land Management and the Chamorro Land Trust Commission.

Sen. Joe San Agustin initially objected to Terlaje's amendment, stating there was no guarantee for the Section 30 increase, but later withdrew his objection and proffered an amendment to Terlaje's amendment.

San Agustin's amendment instead increases revenue projections for corporate income taxes by $3.4 million, which he said would be a better source of funding compared to Section 30.

The amendment to the amendment maintains the COLA increase and agency appropriations proposed by Terlaje, and grants an additional $962,500 to the Guam Academy Charter School fund for the purpose of increasing the per-pupil cost by $500, which Sen. Telena Nelson proposed. Sen. Telo Taitague raised some financial questions.

Lawmakers recessed Tuesday without voting on San Agustin's amendment, waiting to clarify financial matters.