Graduating from college and entering the workforce is a time of uncertainty for most students, but the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened that uncertainty for the class of 2020.

The class started the school year with the unemployment rate at 3.7%, but the pandemic pushed that figure up to 14.7% by the end of the spring semester, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"This pandemic has definitely affected my plans after graduation," said Cierra Root, a University of Guam senior who will graduate this month with a degree in psychology. She said she's concerned about how the health crisis has affected and might continue to affect employment.

"In all honesty, I am worried about how this pandemic will affect the job market. Yes, it's nice to hear that some places are gradually opening up, but if everyone is not careful there might be a second wave that will affect more than just the job market. Therefore, I am praying that everyone is doing their best to stay safe for the sake of our beautiful island and people," she told The Guam Daily Post.

For Root, the celebration of graduation will be toned down this year.

"Of course I won't be able to have all the people I'd want with me to celebrate my accomplishments with a big celebration. I was also supposed to travel to Italy to represent Guam with the UOG Latte Tones at the Alta Pusteria International Choir Festival. It would've been awesome to graduate college, celebrate with all my friends and family and travel to Italy all in one year, but in order to stay safe, that all had to be on pause for a while," she said.

'A roller coaster of emotions'

Naiomie Santos, 27, will earn a bachelor of public administration degree from the University of Guam this spring, but it hasn't come without the additional challenge of off-campus learning. The pride of her accomplishment was hard-won, she said.

"It's been a roller coaster of emotions because I'm the one that loves to go to school and sit in the classroom and have a conversation with my teachers, and I excel that way," she said. "I do feel prideful. This was hard."

The job hunt after graduation for Santos and her class will likely have its ups and downs, too, as Guam slowly lifts restrictions put in place during the pandemic.

"I believe (the pandemic) will impact it in a bad way ... with all the people who have lost their jobs or been furloughed. It's a struggle right now with lots of people trying to go back to work. I would think the positions would be limited. So I think it affects it negatively," she said.

Santos said the pandemic itself has taught the class of 2020 a lesson.

"I honestly believe that, if anything, what we had to deal with and the hardship will make us grow. It just taught us a lesson to not take everything for granted," she said.

'Find the silver lining'

UOG graduate student Rikki Orsini said the pandemic also gave her insight that will help as she continues with her goal to earn a doctorate after she gets her master's in public administration at the end of the month.

"I am currently researching and looking for doctoral programs, and they would have to be online because I hope to still continue my career here on island. The pandemic provided me an opportunity this last semester to get that experience, and it gave me a good idea of what to expect because my doctoral program will very likely be an online program," she said.

Like Santos, Orsini said the additional obstacles that came with finishing school in the midst of a pandemic might just make the class of 2020 more resilient after graduation.

"I try to find the silver lining and I think that is it," she said.