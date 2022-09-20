Finding precinct officials for the November general election is difficult, but Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan is working to attract local students to take up the one-day job through a new class to be offered.

“I’ve spoken preliminarily with the University of Guam and Guam Community College and I have a proposed draft of a course outline," Pangelinan said, adding that she has proposed to "teach a class at the University of Guam for both UOG and GCC students on elections administration."

Through the precinct official recruitment program, she will teach a two-credit-hour course prior to the general election on Nov. 8.

“It will meet three Fridays before election and one Friday after election, and we hope to recruit precinct officials for this class,” Pangelinan said. “Our students will get two credits undergraduate or graduate – whatever they qualify for" – and they will get their $350, said Pangelinan who noted that the practicum, or field work for the program, will be to serve as a precinct official at the general election.

The class is also open to residents who aren't registered at either UOG or GCC, who will not be charged the normal college fees.

“They will just charge them a recordation fee, which is much less than the cost of credits, and we will have them in the classroom sitting down, listening to what we do,” Pangelinan said. "Hopefully, with the help of the Guam Community College and University of Guam, we can get students to help us and become excellent precinct officials."

The recordation fee is $40 and the class will fall under the institutions' respective public administration programs.

The talks with the higher learning institutions are preliminary, but a step forward has already been taken with the GEC board’s approval contingent on legal review.

The precinct official recruitment program will not replace options for political parties to provide individuals for the positions or exclude members of the general public from serving as precinct officials.

The local election board will continue discussion on the precinct officials recruitment program Sept. 21.