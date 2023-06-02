Colleges postpone activities, conduct damage assessments

In the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar, the island’s higher learning institutions have had to postpone certain activities and sessions that were supposed to begin with the start of summer break.

Guam Community College announced Thursday in a press release that its summer session, which was supposed to begin its first day of classes Tuesday, has been postponed until July 3.

While daily course schedules will remain the same, the last day of classes is now slated for July 31.

As a result of the postponement, prospective students have a little more time to register for the summer term, the deadline for which has been extended to 5 p.m. June 30.

The deadline to pay tuition for Summer 2023 is now set for July 3, the first day of summer classes, GCC said in the release. The Fall 2023 tuition deadline is 4 p.m. Aug. 9.

GCC did not note whether structural damage from the storm had prompted the delayed summer session, however, the Joint Information Center in a May 30 release stated the college would be closed until June 3 to conduct assessments ahead of reopening.

According to John Dela Rosa, GCC's assistant director of communications, there was damage to panels and parking lot lights, and some water damage and some air-conditioning units had shifted.

"So we are assessing them now," he told The Guam Daily Post. "We have not completed the report, so I don't have specifics on these yet."

University of Guam

The University of Guam has also postponed its Finakpo' Summer Session A until June 13, the university announced in a press release.

On May 31, interim communications manager Gaynor Daleno said the campus was "closed to the public and activities postponed.”

UOG is currently assessing its facilities for storm damage and making efforts to recover, she said.

"UOG is waiting for the restoration of water and power services. The clearing of fallen trees and other debris is ongoing. No one was reported injured on campus during the storm. Only essential operations are open this week," Daleno stated in the release. "The closure has postponed all community activities scheduled at UOG this week, including proctoring for driver’s license testing and other tests, summer camps, as well as other activities at the Calvo Field House.”

Once the assessments are complete, an update on the status of campus activities will be provided, according to the release.

"UOG stands with the island community through our collective efforts to recover from this disaster,” UOG said in the release.