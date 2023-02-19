Collision sends man to GMH

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an auto-pedestrian collision Thursday evening.

The Guam Fire Department responded to the crash near Route 14 and KFC in Tamuning at about 7:43 p.m., according to spokesman Nick Garrido.

After the collision, a 30-year-old man was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, Garrido added.

The Guam Police Department later confirmed the accident did occur. According to GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella, the pedestrian's injuries were classified as “nonfatal.”

Savella said an investigation was developing as of Thursday evening.

The Guam Daily Post asked Savella about the status of the hospitalized man but had yet to receive any updates. A call to Savella was not returned as of press time Saturday.

Wednesday crash

The auto-pedestrian collision in Tamuning comes a day after a bicyclist was hospitalized and reported to be in critical and unstable condition following a separate serious accident on Route 16, by the U.S. Postal Service Guam Main Facility post office in Barrigada.

“A bicyclist was traveling on the outer northbound lane of Route 16 by Guam Main Facility when the operator of a Mitsubishi Lancer, traveling directly behind the bicyclist, collided with the rear tire of the bicycle,” Savella stated to the media on Thursday, adding that the driver of the Lancer came to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the road.

The bicyclist on Thursday had yet to be identified and The Guam Daily Post has not received a response from Savella regarding an update after inquiring Friday.

GPD encouraged members of the public to contact Guam Regional Medical City if they have an overdue family member who was last known to be cycling or has yet to return home.