'Come to Kansai': Facing similar hurdles, Japan tourism bureau showcases region

Editor's note: This is part of a series focused on tourism in Kansai, Japan, and is accompanied by visual components available through The Guam Daily Post's Facebook page.

Around the world, tourism is starting to recover as the yearning for travel, built over the last three years of not being able to get out and explore, is beginning to spark interest in various tourist markets. But, as in Guam, tourist destinations such as Osaka and Kyoto in Japan have been seeing slow progress back to pre-pandemic levels.

Five days spent in the Kansai region of Japan provided insight into the destination's tourism economy, what the numbers showed pre-COVID-19, how those compared to Guam's, and what lies ahead for tourism markets in both destinations.

Senior Executive Director Yoshitaka Toi of the Kansai Tourism Bureau greeted representatives from Guam on the first day of the media familiarization tour, sponsored by United Airlines and the KTB. As part of the warm welcome, he explained why a push was made to entice Guam residents to Kansai and why the “two-way street” concept of tourism is important.

“Japanese people like Guam. Very much. Two-way is very important, not only to our side, but also the U.S.,” Toi said.

In order to attract tourists, the Kansai Tourism Bureau has made a concerted effort to spread knowledge about the region's rich cultural heritage in their promotional campaigns to attract tourists from around the world. And now, they are focusing on Guam.

Japan is known for popular tourist attractions including Mount Fuji and Tokyo Disneyland but, as Toi stressed, the country has so much more to offer in Osaka and Kyoto, prefectures rich in cultural history and where “the origin of Japan” began.

“Before that (going to Tokyo), come to Kansai. Kansai has everything. If you come to Japan, (the) first time go to Tokyo,” Toi said.

“But then you can use the bullet train to come to Kansai - only 3-1/2 hours - here (is) the original Japan. People are very friendly. They try to speak English. So, very comfortable for tourists. Diversity is one of the core concepts of Kansai.”

Kansai is uniquely positioned with the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean bordering its shores.

“And we have a big mountain you can ski. In the summertime, we have a lot of beach areas,” he said. “But not better than that of your country – you have a lot and cuisine and traditional cultural heritage over there.”

By the numbers

Although optimistic, KTB is well aware of the factors that impact tourism for both Guam and Kansai. One being the promotion of the destinations, and another the weakened Japanese yen compared to the U.S. dollar. In January, 100 yen was equivalent to 78 cents.

For Guam’s Japanese source market, the weakened currency means less money and time spent on the island. The Guam International Airport Authority noted, a week prior to local media meeting with KTB officials, that the yen's recovery is needed to entice more Japanese tourists to Guam.

For Kansai's U.S. source market, the weakened yen means more purchasing power. That, coupled with a short three-hour flight, should entice more of the U.S. market including Guam.

“Twelve million people around the world come here, but not many are here from Guam,” Toi said. “Very small, very small.”

“Thirty percent to 40% already recovered from the very flat year of 2020. Domestic travel is also recovering, but with regard to inbound and also outbound, it's kind of very fragile,” he continued, referencing pandemic-related travel restrictions recently imposed on travelers originating from China due to a spike in COVID cases there.

Roughly 60,000 to 70,000 international visitors to Kansai hail from China, followed by Taiwan, Hong Kong and Korea.

“These four countries are good customer(s), and next to them ... the U.S. and Thailand, but that’s only 1 million a year in 2019,” he said.

The total number of visitors from China and elsewhere in Asia is substantial, but most visit other areas in Japan, he said. The Kansai Tourism Bureau wants to change that and lift Osaka and Kyoto as the destinations to visit in Japan to help boost those numbers.

Forty percent of tourists to Japan arrive through Narita or Tokyo, but there is also a direct flight to Osaka from Guam, which the Kansai Tourism Bureau said makes spending a week in Kansai attractive.

Eyes on recovery

Kansai is a vast region in the south of Japan's main island, Honshu. It is home to several prefectures including Osaka and Kyoto, with six UNESCO World Heritage designated sites out of the 15 total heritage sites in Japan.

The tourism bureau is trying to change how a visitor travels through Japan to entice tourists to journey through Kansai.

“Many people prefer to come in the spring because of the cherry blossoms,” said Toi. “The big shrines and temples and mountains. There are many, many good places.”

Another big draw for Kansai compared to Tokyo is the cost. According to Toi, Tokyo is more expensive than Kansai.

“Ten percent to 20% more expensive than that of Kansai,” he said.

The Guam Daily Post also spoke with Yuki Tanizaki, a guide with Kyoto-based Sunrise Tours JTB, who agreed that tourism recovery in the region has been slow.

“Now, maybe only one-fifth from before the pandemic,” Tanizaki said. “Usually, we use a big bus and, especially in peak season, we use eight buses. Three hundred (passengers) almost every day. But right now, it’s only 20. Today’s only 20 and the tour is held only once or twice a week.”

Tanizaki said she has led hundreds, if not thousands, of tourists from around the world on tours through Kyoto. But this was her first encounter with a visitor from Guam.

“Actually, (the) first time. I never met people who come from Guam,” she said.

Tanizaki said she could be a potential tourist for the island, as well.

“I have never been there. It’s one popular destination for Japanese people. It’s very close to Japan,” Tanizaki said. “Guam is very easy to access.”

For other tourist markets, like Australia and the U.S., knowledge about Guam and what the island has to offer as a travel destination was pretty limited, making travel to the island not as likely as Japan.

A family trip

Darren Latimore was in Japan for the first time, visiting from Sydney along with his wife and children. It was something they had looked forward to during the pandemic.

“My wife and youngest son have always wanted to come to Japan,” he said. “We really like the food here and are quite interested in the culture, because it’s quite different from our culture.”

The Latimores were part of the same tour group led by Sunrise Tours, passing through Ninomaru Garden, Kyoto Imperial Palace, and Kinkaku-ji Temple among other stops.

“The castle is really impressive,” he said. “I really like the different style architecture.”

The family spent 12 days traveling in Japan. Their trip began in Tokyo and ends in Osaka.

“We went to Fuji and Hakone, and then got a couple more days here (Kyoto) before we go to Osaka for a few days,” Darren Latimore said.

The Post asked about the family's future travel plans, and whether Guam was an option.

“We really don’t hear much in Australia about Guam, really. I know it’s not really far from Japan. It’s a U.S. protectorate or territory, but Japan ... the food and culture was what attracted us,” Latimore said.

However, he said Guam isn’t off the table as a future destination.

“Oh yeah, I’d consider it, having been to Saipan. I had a good time in Saipan,” he said.

Under the radar

Jonathan, a college student visiting from California on a weeklong holiday with a few friends, chose to go to Japan as a result of the aggressive marketing of the Kansai area – and because of his heritage.

Jonathan is Japanese American, with family roots in Tochigi, north of Tokyo. Although he was born in the U.S., he was raised to have a strong appreciation for his Japanese cultural background.

“Especially with all of the history it has,” said Jonathan. “They are always advertising all of the shrines, all of the castles. That was definitely a big draw.”

This was his first trip back to Japan since before the pandemic, a trip he planned to take again in the future.

Guam, however, wasn’t on his radar.

“I don’t really know what Guam is about,” he said. “You see a lot of marketing for Japan and a lot of advertising, but I don’t see that sort of thing for Guam.”

Looking ahead

Kansai region's tourism forecast is optimistic as it is gearing up for the World Expo 2025, which will be held in Osaka.

“Actually, we expect 30 million in year 2025 with the expo,” Toi said.

Kansai is already marketing the huge event, which will be held from April to October 2025, offering 185 days of attractions.

Closer to home, a Guam Chamber of Commerce discussion on the island's economic forecast noted that tourism will need improvements to bolster travel to Guam into the 21st century.

According to the Guam International Airport Authority, 2019 tourist arrival numbers from Japan averaged 1.3 to 1.6 million outbound travelers per year. Currently, there are 350,000. GIAA anticipated a decrease of 4.8% in overall tourist arrivals between December 2022 and January 2023.