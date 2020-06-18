Going to the movies at the Guam Premier Outlets, Micronesia Mall or Agana Shopping Center may have to wait until early July, mainly because new movies are scarce.

The pandemic forced major blockbusters to be put on hold, including the latest James Bond installment and Wonder Woman 1984.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero allowed movie theaters to reopen starting June 15, three months after she ordered their closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regal Guam Megaplex at GPO in Tamuning is tentatively set to reopen on July 3 pending final notification from their corporate office, according to manager JN Milan.

Milan said the decision to welcome back moviegoers after more than three months of closure depends on the availability of new movies.

"We are ready to reopen. We've done all the preparations but right now, there's not many movies available," he said on Tuesday.

When the theaters reopen, expect health and safety standard changes that include mandatory temperature checks, wearing of masks, sanitizing, and theater ushers to guide you where to seat to ensure there's ample space between you and others not in your group, he said.

Regal Guam Megaplex at GPO has 14 theaters, and Milan hopes to have at least nine new movies to start operating again.

Movie theaters' occupancy is limited to 50% initially, according to the governor.

Kit Lanuza, general manager for Tango Theatres at Micronesia Mall and Agana Shopping Center, said their tentative reopening date is July 1.

They, too, are looking forward to the availability of more new films.

Lanuza said Tango Theaters is ready to welcome back moviegoers to the two malls, with health and safety protocols in place.

There will be a temperature check before one buys a movie ticket, and another before a customer enters the theaters. Masks are mandatory, and so are guided social distancing in the auditoriums.

There will be sneeze guards at the concession counters. In addition to regular cleaning, there will also be sanitizing after each show.

Ticket costs, Lanuza said, will remain the same.

Furloughs, revenue losses

Both Tango Theaters and Regal Guam Megaplex suffered revenue losses during the more than three-month closures as a result of the pandemic.

May and June, according to Lanuza, are the busiest months for movies that the industry lost out on this year.

Between mid-March and June, an average of 125,000 people would normally visit their theaters, Lanuza said. That became zero this year.

"The revenue loss is huge," he said, adding that 66 employees were displaced as a result.

At Regal Guam Megaplex, 33 employees were affected, Milan said.

They said most of these employees have applied for the federal unemployment assistance.