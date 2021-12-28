Before the holiday weekend began, some employed by the local government received a thank you gift from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

“These commemorative pins recognize government of Guam employees who were, and continue to be a part of the COVID-19 response since March 2020,” a mass-printed card from the pair begins.

The pins and message went out with the administration’s Christmas cards, according to Krystal-Paco San Agustin, Adelup’s director of communications.

She confirmed for The Guam Daily Post the gifts were purchased using local government funds.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and social gathering limitations, the government of Guam has gone without an annual recognition event to thank and showcase the exemplary employees who have gone above and beyond their public service,” Paco-San Agustin said. “In lieu of such an event, these commemorative COVID-19 pins were distributed by the Office of the Governor to front-liners and individuals who have and continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Figures for how much the governor’s office spent, and which workers received them were not provided as of press time Monday, but initial responses from individual agencies show not all who worked during the pandemic were given the gift, or are even expecting to get a pin.

Spokespersons for the Guam Department of Education and the Department of Corrections, organizations that saw their employees be potentially exposed to COVID-19 during the course their official duties, confirmed they have not received the commemorative gifts.

Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, president of the Mayors Council of Guam, said as far as he’s aware, no mayors’ office staff have gotten pins, and that he hasn’t been told that any are coming.

‘Special group’

The governor’s message said the “special group” being conferred the pins “includes front-liners, medical professionals, military service members and other government employees who are identified as having continued to work, either in person or teleworking, when islandwide stay-at-home mandates were effective and certain government services were temporarily unavailable to the public.”

Paco-San Agustin, in response to questions on how Adelup determined which GovGuam workers were to be presented with the gifts, said the distribution is “ongoing” and now includes private sector employees.

That was validated by at least one agency.

Mai Habib, spokesperson for the Guam Memorial Hospital, told the Post that GMH is anticipating a delivery of pins later in the week.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Fire Department confirmed their employees already received the gifts.

“This is not a new initiative and has been done in past administrations, notably to recognize the brave men and women who responded and led recovery efforts for Super Typhoon Paka and the Korean Airline Crash,” Paco-San Agustin said. “Recipients were identified by their respective agencies as COVID-19 responders. These commemorative pins were funded by the Office of the Governor. As part of our plan, we continue to distribute pins into the new year, to include our private sector and nonprofits, who continue to be valued partners in our response.”