Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas announces the availability of a Programmatic Agreement Memo for public review and comments through May 14.

Project P-280 is for the proposed construction of an aviation administration building to provide command and administrative space that will support an assigned 1st Marine Aircraft Wing aviation combat element, transient-deployed aviation units and other Marine Air-Ground Task Force elements assigned to Guam.

Residents may submit comments via email to criwebcomment@navy.mil.

The memo is available on the NAVFAC Pacific Cultural Information webpage at http://go.usa.gov/kZWG. A printed copy of the memo also is available at the Department of Parks and Recreation Guam Historic Resources Division, located at 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights.