Residents have 45 days, or until April 3, to comment on the programmatic agreement memo supporting the Marine Corps Relocation to Guam, according to a press release from the Navy.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas announced the public review and comment period that is required under the National Historic Preservation Act. It allows residents to participate in the consultation process outlined in Section 106 of the NHPA.

The project involves the design and construction of two buildings: J-011 Base Administration and Communication Building, a multistory concrete building; J-025 Medical/Dental Clinic, a separate multistory concrete building located south of the Base Administration and Communication Building. Both buildings are located in the main cantonment area of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz previously prepared for vertical construction by J-001B Utilities and Site Improvements.

The PA memo provides new cultural and natural resources information associated with planned construction projects and is available on the NAVFAC Pacific Cultural Information website at http://go.usa.gov/kZWG. The URL is case sensitive.

Residents may submit comments via email to criwebcomment@navy.mil.

The PA Memo is also available at the Guam Historic Resources Division, located at 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights, in the Department of Parks and Recreation office.

Residents are also able to subscribe to regular updates and other information related to the Programmatic Agreement by visiting the Joint Region Marianas webpage and signing up at the following link: https://go.usa.gov/x5BQS.