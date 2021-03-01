Comment period starts for programmatic agreement memo supporting Marines' relocation to Guam

Residents have until April 12 to comment on the programmatic agreement memo for public review, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas stated in a press release.

The PA memos provide an opportunity for residents to participate in the Section 106 consultation process required under the National Historic Preservation Act.

The following PA memo provides new cultural and natural resources information associated with planned construction projects and is available on the NAVFAC Pacific Cultural Information (CRI) webpage at http://go.usa.gov/kZWG. Please note the URL is case sensitive.

J-001B Area F Expansion proposes additional development area for J-001B Utilities & Site Improvements (U&SI) Mass Grub and Grade, Phase I, This is a revision of a project that was submitted for review on Jan. 21. The original project proposed to add approximately 5.4 acres of development to J-001B to accommodate a required stormwater infiltration basin at Naval Base Guam Telecommunication Site (NBGTS) on the island of Guam. The revised Area of Potential Effect has been increased to 9.8 acres.

This is a 45-day public comment period and interested members of the community may submit comments via email to criwebcomment@navy.mil, the Navy further stated in the press release.

Residents without internet access can get a copy of this PA memo from the Guam Historic Resources Division of the Department of Parks and Recreation office.

In addition, the community is encouraged to subscribe to regular updates and other information related to the programmatic agreement by visiting the Joint Region Marianas (JRM) webpage and signing up at the following link: https://go.usa.gov/x5BQS.