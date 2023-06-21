Comments open for memo on Marine relocation

The U.S. Navy has announced a 45-day comment period for a programmatic agreement memo in support of the Marine Corps relocation to Guam. The comment period ends July 29, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas said in a press release.

"PA memos provide an opportunity for interested members of the public to participate in the Section 106 consultation process required under the National Historic Preservation Act," NAVFAC stated in the release.

The memo provides new cultural and natural resources information associated with planned construction projects and is available on the NAVFAC Pacific Cultural Information webpage, according to the release.

The Guam Daily Post could not access the webpage, however.

But according to the NAVFAC release, a printed copy of the PA memo may also be obtained from the Guam Historic Resources Division, located at 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights 96910, in the office of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Comments may be submitted via email at criwebcomment@navy.mil.