Comments open on military installation forest enhancement project

There's a 45-day period now open for residents to give their thoughts and opinions on a programmatic agreement memo for North Finegayan and Finegayan Forest Enhancement Sites at Naval Base Guam Telecommunications Site and Andersen Air Force Base.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas said the memo will be available for the public to review through Aug. 23. PA memos provide an opportunity for interested members of the public to participate in the Section 106 consultation process required under the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).

The memo is available on the NAVFAC Pacific Cultural Information (CRI) webpage at http://go.usa.gov/kZWG. The URL is case sensitive.

Resident can submit comments via email to criwebcomment@navy.mil.

Those without internet access may obtain a printed copy of this PA Memo from the Guam Historic Resources Division, located at 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights.

Military officials encourage the community to subscribe to regular updates and other information related to the Programmatic Agreement by signing up the Joint Region Marianas website: https://go.usa.gov/x5BQS.