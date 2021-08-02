The Consolidated Commission on Utilities has approved the Guam Power Authority's proposed amendments to the consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

GPA and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency entered into a consent decree, filed at the District Court of Guam in February 2020, that required GPA to comply with USEPA's national ambient air quality standards by 2023.

The utility agreed to complete several key projects and pay a $400,000 civil penalty in order to avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines for violating air emissions standards for years.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the various restrictions it posed adversely impacted GPA's ability to fulfill consent decree requirements.

Other factors, such as competition for supplies and resources with the military buildup, labor shortages and permitting delays also impacted the utility's ability to timely comply with certain provisions of the consent decree, according to the resolution approved by the CCU Tuesday.

An implementation plan required GPA to be in compliance by April 2023 by switching to a lower sulfur fuel, and in order to reach attainment with federal standards for sulfur dioxide emissions.

But in light of the factors that have affected GPA, the parties to the consent decree have agreed to certain modifications to the schedule for projects required by the decree. These include delaying milestones for the new power plant at Ukudu.

The new operation date would be April 2024 instead of the initial date of October 2022.

The Korea Electric Power Corp.-Korea East West Power consortium was awarded the contract for the plant and formed the local company, Guam Ukudu Power LLC, for the project.

GUP initially pursued major source air permitting to meet its performance obligations under the agreement with GPA, which needs at least one year of monitoring and would push commissioning past 2025, according to GPA.

Minor source permitting is shorter but did not seem economically feasible for the company due to higher capital investment requirements to meet contractual performance guarantees. Minor source permitting was not part of the solicitation for the new power plant because GPA presumed the bidder would pursue that path based on the construction timelines.

The Ukudu power plant is supposed to include 65 megawatts of reserve diesel generation but that would significantly limit plant operations under a minor source permit during steam turbine outages and overhauls that occur every four years.

USEPA encouraged GPA and GUP to work out an agreement and the entities began discussing a way to use minor source permitting in August 2020.

The resulting agreements included the installation of 41 MW of standby diesel power at Cabras instead of 65 MW at Ukudu, and $2 million in fixed annual operations and maintenance costs for the 41 MW, plus a variable O&M cost of 2.5 cents per kilowatt-hour of power when used by GPA.

But because new generation will be installed at Cabras, the CCU also approved a resolution that would allow GPA to seek a waiver from public law that prevents the construction of power generation facilities using fossil fuels and with a capacity in excess of 1 MW within 1,500 feet of a school.

Jose Rios Middle School is within 1,200 feet of the lot. There is no alternative site for the 41 MW, because Cabras is GPA-owned property and there are facilities there for the generators, according to the utility.

GPA General Manager John Benavente said he did not see any scientific reasoning behind the distancing rule, and that he and the CCU were not sure that the distancing law even applied. The Department of Land Management determined the Cabras site was transferred to GPA and is unzoned federal property.

There are of course existing power plants at Cabras, which will either be converted to cleaner-burning fuel or ultimately decommissioned. The 41 MW will also have to be approved by Guam EPA and USEPA.

The 41 MW is a component of the Ukudu power plant project. But KEPCO's lenders were concerned they may not be able to finance the new power plant because of the distancing law. Benavente said Tuesday that he wanted to address the issue in order to avoid any potential delays for the project.