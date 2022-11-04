Commission dismisses port officer's appeal

The Civil Service Commission has officially dismissed the termination appeal filed by Port Authority of Guam police officer Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, after a settlement agreement was reached in the case. Commissioners signed off on the dismissal Thursday.

San Nicolas was terminated in 2020 while facing criminal sexual conduct allegations. Port management cited pretrial release conditions as the basis for the termination, as San Nicolas was ordered to be on house arrest and not possess any firearms.

San Nicolas would ultimately face two sexual assault cases and was acquitted of both. His termination appeal had been put on hold pending the resolution of the criminal cases.

Port management and San Nicolas decided to settle employment matters after the acquittals, no longer requiring the CSC's involvement.

The settlement not only gave San Nicolas back his old job as a port police officer, but it offered to pay him $156,764.65 in back wages, as well as legal fees amounting to about about $40,000 in his adverse action appeal at the CSC. San Nicolas has returned to working at the Port.

Jurors acquitted San Nicolas of all charges related to allegations made by a woman who said he had raped her in a remote cave in May 2020. The decision for that case came in July.

The outcome of the case left prosecutors disappointed, with Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan stating that the Office of the Attorney General "would not stop fighting to protect the public from sexual predators."

San Nicolas also was acquitted of similar charges in a separate case in December 2021.