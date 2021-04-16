Commission: Hattig not suited as head of CLTC

Chamorro Land Trust Commission Chairman John Reyes Jr. has stated that the commission feels CLTC Administrative Director Jack Hattig is not suited for the position.

"Therefore, as a commission, we are going to request a meeting with the governor. In the meantime, I ask for everyone's cooperation and the director will still serve in his capacity as administrative director," Reyes said following an executive session Thursday.

According to Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin, there will be no comment until the governor meets with the CLTC chairman.

The commission's statement comes after they had met privately in March to discuss a report regarding the incident in February, in which a land agent claimed Hattig coerced her into including an illegal land application swap in her report to the commission.

Hattig said he did not coerce the land agent but included his own recommendation in her report.

Thursday's statement reflects a change from March when Reyes told the Post, following a closed meeting, that the commission was moving forward from the incident with the expectation that clarity, cooperation and transparency need to be realized.

The governor previously expressed her confidence in Hattig.

The CLTC legal counsel stated that Thursday's closed meeting was a resumption of the executive session in March, in which personnel matters were discussed.

Once in public session again, Commissioner Angela Santos asked Hattig how far he'd progressed with a priority list given to him in June 2019. Hattig did not have that information available at the meeting but promised to provide the information as soon as possible.