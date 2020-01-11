Commission sets hearing on 60-day rule for fired Port employee

The Port Authority of Guam has listed several witnesses, including former General Manager Joanne Brown and former legal counsel Michael Phillips, for a hearing on the 60-day rule with regard to the Port's termination of former program coordinator Josette Javelosa.

The hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5. It was initiated due to a motion from Javelosa's attorney.

Javelosa is one of several employees terminated in relation to an allegedly fraudulent workers' compensation claim filed by former Port marketing manager Bernadette Sterne Meno over a fall in a Port restroom.

The former employees have been contesting their terminations for years, going from the CSC, to the courts and back.

February's hearing will evaluate whether the final notice of adverse action was served within 60 days of when the Port knew or should have known about the allegations against Javelosa.

That time frame was recently changed to 90 days via Public Law 34-145.

CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller said the hearing would cover all allegations of Javelosa's adverse action that relate to the former 60-day rule: that she knowingly entered an erroneous code for leave, that she backdated a document and that she made a false statement.

Port legal counsel Joseph McDonald noted that a record was established during an initial hearing on the merits of the case at the CSC, and that the Port previously succeeded with regard to the 60-day rule question.

Miller said there will not be a full "rehash" of all evidence in the case but it will now be decided based on transcripts already in evidence, as well as additional evidence he needs to determine CSC's jurisdiction on the case.

Recently, another of the terminated employees, Leonora Leon Guerrero, was reinstated into the Port through a confidential settlement agreement. Backdated personnel documents released to the Post show pay and pay adjustments to Leon Guerrero from 2012 through January 2020 worth at least $360,000.

Prior to that, the Port had reinstated human resources manager Francine Rocio, who was awarded back pay.

Rocio's papers show that she will be making $79,000 per year as the personnel services administrator at the Port's human resources division. She was also awarded back pay.