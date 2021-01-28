Commissioner says OPA audit created an unfair perception

Consolidated Commission on Utilities member Simon Sanchez said he feels the recent COVID-19 compensation audit published by the Office of Public Accountability created an unfair perception of the power and water utilities with regard to $2.5 million in double pay, which the OPA deemed questioned costs.

Sanchez said management at the utilities followed the law with regard to double pay during an emergency declaration but the implication from the OPA is they did not.

"There was no suspension (of double pay) and that was one of the specific questions that was asked," Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo said Tuesday night, referring to inquiries on how payment should be applied during the COVID-19 public health emergency, considering the governor's differential pay executive order plus the double pay administrative rule for emergencies.

GWA and the Guam Power Authority were the only agencies to use double pay. Other agencies followed the executive order, which used federal money to award differential pay in the amount of 25%, 15% or 10%, depending on the level of exposure to COVID-19.

Management at both utilities told the OPA that they sought clarification on pay issues but did not receive any. GWA told the OPA that it chose to follow the double pay rule, which both complied with the administrative rule and exceeded the requirements of the governor's order.

"It seems to me that I felt the OPA's criticism was a bit unfair to management. Particularly, if you remember at the time, you're cranking out payroll every two weeks while this is happening ... We were going typhoon mode, which is double pay mode and they had to crank out a payroll, so they had to make a call," Sanchez said.

GWA, on Tuesday, was to present the logic and timeline that went into its double pay decision, but commissioners postponed the presentation for the next meeting. GPA is also set to present their decision-making.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney General has stated it will contact the utilities about the circumstances behind the double pay.