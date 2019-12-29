An advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islands was established this year under an executive order by President Donald Trump. The commission was created in the Department of Commerce to provide advice to the president via the Secretary of Commerce and Secretary of Transportation, who serve as co-chairs of the committee.

The aim of the commission, according to the executive order, is to broaden and strengthen access to economic resources and opportunities and raise the standard of living for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The commission consists of members who are United States citizens or are citizens of the Republic of Palau, Republic of the Marshall Islands or Federated States of Micronesia, appointed by the president.

The commission will be terminated in May 2021 if it is not renewed by the president.

More than 20 million people of Asian American or Pacific Islander descent currently reside in the United States.

The first White House initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders was created by then-President Bill Clinton in 1999.