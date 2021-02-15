During their weekly meeting on Monday, the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee decided to maintain its current policy on vaccine eligibility and will discuss expanding eligibility in future meetings, the Joint Information Center reported.

The last addition to the groups able to get vaccinated were senators, according to a report last week.

On Monday, the committee received updates on Guam’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation. February’s remaining vaccine supply, which JIC stated was 9,628, will be prioritized for those due for their second dose.

Guam will be authorized to place its next vaccine order next week, with the shipment expected to arrive the first week of March.

DPHSS expects a March allocation of 21,360 vaccines. As with previous orders, Guam’s allocation is subject to vaccine availability. In addition to the March allocation, Guam will receive an additional 2,200 doses as part of its February allocation, bringing this month’s allocation total to 19,200 doses.

The next VAPCC is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 22.

The VAPPC was also updated on the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program (FRPP), which includes Rexall Drugs and Kmart Pharmacy, both of whom received 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine separate from Guam’s February allocation. Discussions are underway with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to expand FRPP eligibility to other local pharmacies who wish to participate in the program.