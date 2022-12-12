Editor's note: Thousands of local residents packed the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao Saturday evening for a concert in celebration of Crowns Guam's 10th anniversary. The sold-out indoor event, which was one of the first of its kind held since COVID-19 caused restrictions on social gatherings, was headlined by popular island music band Common Kings.

