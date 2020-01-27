Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation says no coronavirus cases in CNMI

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation said a message being circulated on social media of a coronavirus case on Saipan is false.

"It has come to our attention that a story has been circulating today stating that there is a coronavirus case on Saipan. This information is false; as of now (January 27) no coronavirus cases or suspected cases are in the CNMI," the organization stated on its Facebook page at around noon Monday.

Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda DeNorcey said she too has confirmed with her counterparts in Saipan.

"This letter that's going around, I don't know where it came from but I was informed that there are no cases (of coronavirus) in Saipan," she said.

Public health officials said the spread of this type of illness can be combated with good hygiene practices:

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid contact with sick people, and stay home or seek medical attention if you are not feeling well