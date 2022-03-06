On Jan. 29, the Guam Police Department launched a death investigation relative to the discovery of a lifeless man found on Route 10 in Chalan Pago.

On Feb. 6, an autopsy was performed on the unidentified man where it was later determined the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Now, the Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community regarding this case investigation. We are asking should anyone who may recognize these sketched tattoo marking found on the victim, to please submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.