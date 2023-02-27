‘Community bookshelf’ competition launched

Every child in every village will have easier access to books, reading and cultivating their love for literature, through their own community-based bookshelves, the University of Guam Press said in announcing a new competition.

The UOG Press invites residents and their respective mayor’s offices or senior centers to participate in a competition to decorate a local bookshelf for each village.

As a way to spark engagement among youth in the communities, UOG Press said it has donated a free collection of local literature, featuring Pacific island culture and literacy.

“It started off as an initiative to get three copies each, of each of our published books here at the University of Guam Press, out into each village mayor’s office here on the island, ... (as a way to promote) community engagement overall,” Pedro Blas, distribution manager and merchandiser at the UOG Press, told The Guam Daily Post.

“It would just be nice for them to have a ‘home a way from home.’ ... If they want to go and pick up a book to read, there’s a place in the village. You don’t have to go to (the) Hagåtña library, you don’t have to inquire with schools or buy a book at Bestseller. Just go and engage with books that we give,” said Blas.

Culturally centered books

The competition to decorate village bookshelves is being held islandwide.

Residents of each village are encouraged to represent their own unique village identity and what they believe demonstrates pride in where they come from.

“How it’s decorated, how it represents the village it’s located in and, mostly, how the community engages with the bookshelf. The main goal behind the whole thing is to have children and their families come in and read these books that are very culturally centered, all published through and held here at the UOG Press,” said Blas.

Some titles donated include CHamoru legends and various CHamoru children's books that were translated into English.

According to Blas, the idea for the initiative was sparked during the pandemic, when the island had less access to physical books.

“Growing up, we rarely saw publications that centered not only on Guam, but Pacific islanders in general, right? So, it’s an opportunity for the community to come and to indulge themselves in literature,” said Blas. “Pretty much every mayor’s office has the books and a couple have started their bookshelves already.”

The project is set to be completed by the last week of March, during Mes CHamoru, or CHamoru Month.

"The village bookshelf competition is an opportunity for each village to create a space where their residents can feel excited and inspired by the stories they read,” Kiana Brown, project manager for UOG Press youth empowerment initiatives, said in a press release.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes and a special workshop for the youth of those villages. The best village bookshelf will receive a cash prize of $500, UOG Press said.

“UOG Press hopes that this initiative will help more youths connect to local literature and foster conversations about their unique experiences living in Guåhan," UOG Press said in the release.