Department of Public Health and Social Services will be offering mass drive-thru testing on Wednesday at the Astumbo Gym. The testing is free and open to the public while supplies last.

The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Residents are asked to bring a photo ID if they have available.

Those who may be experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, should call their health care provider.

If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline at:

480-7859

480-6760

480-6763

480-7883

The ADA dedicated number if 687-6170.