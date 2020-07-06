Department of Public Health and Social Services will be offering mass drive-thru testing on Wednesday at the Astumbo Gym. The testing is free and open to the public while supplies last.
The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Residents are asked to bring a photo ID if they have available.
Those who may be experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, should call their health care provider.
If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline at:
480-7859
480-6760
480-6763
480-7883
The ADA dedicated number if 687-6170.