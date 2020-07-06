Hundreds more turn out for COVID-19 testing

SAMPLES: Department of Public Health and Social Services personnel collect samples to be tested for COVID-19 during a community outreach held Thursday July 2 at the Yigo Gym. DPHSS has been conducting free covid-19 testing at various locations throughout the island. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

 David R. Castro

Department of Public Health and Social Services will be offering mass drive-thru testing on Wednesday at the Astumbo Gym. The testing is free and open to the public while supplies last.

The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Residents are asked to bring a photo ID if they have available.

Those who may be experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, should call their health care provider.

If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline at:

480-7859

480-6760

480-6763

480-7883

The ADA dedicated number if 687-6170.

