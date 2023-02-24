It’s that time of year again to honor the island’s history and reflect on the CHamoru culture and, in recognition, the Fanohge Coalition invites the community to celebrate with “Mes CHamoru and Decolonization Chesa,” to be held Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The event is free and the public is invited to join, the coalition said in a press release. The celebration was made possible through the sponsorship of Mañe’lon Marianas, the student club for CHamoru Studies majors at the University of Guam.

The public is invited to join in the CHamoru celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the UOG School of Business and Public Administration Multipurpose Room, “by enjoying some mångnge’ nengkånno’ (delicious food) and also by learning about Guam’s future political status options,” the Fanohge Coalition said in the press release.

The event not only will celebrate the CHamoru culture with a delectable food spread, but will be a chance for the people of Guam to learn more about CHamoru people’s rights, the coalition said.

The coalition believes great possibilities await Guam, according to the release.

The achieving of a new political status, whether statehood, free association or independence, is critical for planning for the future, the coalition said in the release, adding “the Fanohge Coalition is always looking for new ways to carry out this educational outreach and hope that this event will offer a new approach.”

According to the release, representatives from the Commission on Decolonization and the three political status task forces will be in attendance to speak at the event.

Those interested in participating will be divided into rotating groups in order to spend time with each of the different organizations.

The coalition is committed to supporting the CHamoru people in their quest for self-determination and “the need for Guam to change its political status to something fair and equitable,” the coalition said in the release.