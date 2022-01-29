Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering the free webinars. The deadline to register is 9:45 a.m. the day of the webinar:

• “Applying for a DUNS Number & Registering in SAM” will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 3. Vendors need a DUNS number and an active SAM registration to participate in Federal contracting. Participants will go through the registration processes for both these requirements and learn how to complete the annual SAM registration renewal. The live webinar will be conducted via Zoom. A link to the webinar as well as the evaluation form will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar. For more information, go to https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/621.

• “Federal Contract Opportunities” will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 10. Participants will learn more about SAM.gov, the portal for Federal Contract Opportunities. The Guam PTAC will show participants how to use the website to ensure you do not miss any opportunities. Types of opportunities, search filters, and search strategies will be discussed. The live webinar will be conducted via Zoom. A link to the webinar as well as the evaluation form will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar. For more information, go to https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/622.

• “Getting DOD Vendors Paid” will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 17. Department of Defense vendors use the Wide-Area Workflow module in the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment system to create, submit, and track their invoices. We will show you how to set up an account and submit an invoice so you get paid on time. For more information, go to https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/623, email admin@guamptac.com or call 671-735-2552.

• “Cybersecurity: Federal Contractor Responsibilities” will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 24. Department of Defense (DOD) vendors need to protect themselves from cyberattacks. We will discuss DOD's current requirements as well as the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC 2.0). The live webinar will be conducted via Zoom. A link to the webinar as well as the evaluation form will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar. For more information, go to https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/624.