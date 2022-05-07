Hågat Mayor's Office

Phone: 671-565-2524/4335

Email: AGATMO.2017@gmail.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Effective May 9, Hågat gym hours of operations are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 1-9 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays and GovGuam holidays.

• Hågat residents who want to post announcements on the mayor's office Facebook page can call the office.

• The Senior Citizens Center is open. For inquiries regarding senior registration or senior meals, call the office.

• Call the office for mayor's verifications.

• Residents are reminded to keep their dogs caged or leashed. Citations will be issued to those in violation.

Barrigada Mayor's Office

Phone: 734-3737/3859

• Mayor June Blas, Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista, Barrigada Municipal Planning Council and Barrigada mayor's staff shared a special message: "To all the companies and volunteers who helped put this Easter Event together and successful, we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

• Barrigada Crusaders Football team is now recruiting and starting practices: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Barrigada Football Field in Tiyan. For more information, call the mayor's office or coach Brian McGill at 671-988-5663.

• Barrigada Crusaders Basketball teams are seeking kids ages 7-10 for the Guam Basketball Youth Village Circuit. Pick up registration forms at the Barrigada Mayor's Office or call the office to learn more.

• Every Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Barrigada hosts the Food Truck Grab-N-Go. Please come out and support our local vendors.