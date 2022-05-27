PTAC workshop on cybersecurity

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is holding free online workshops for Department of Defense vendors. There will be a Federal Contractor Cybersecurity workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. May 31, a workshop on protection from cyberattacks. DOD's current requirements, as well as the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, will be discussed.

Guam Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission to hold leadership presentation

The Guam Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission will hold a presentation, “Guam Law Enforcement Officer General Force Structure Leadership Tier,” at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Guam Community College in Room 112, Learning Resource Center (GCC Library), Building 4000. The meeting will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5qBgb8LX6AMPxyiFGCImWQ.

It is highly encouraged for all attendees to wear masks at all times and to practice appropriate social distancing on the GCC campus. Individuals requiring special accommodations, auxiliary aids or services can call 671-735-5597.