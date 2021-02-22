Community events

Barrigada

Mayor June Blas and Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista announced the following:

• Residents who are seeking to dispose of tires, our office is now accepting standard size tires only, no commercial tires will be accepted. We will take tires with rims. Collection times are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

• Drive-thru food commodities distribution for Barrigada residents will be on Monday, Feb. 22, at the Tiyan carnival grounds. Distribution runs from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Our office will be closed during this time and we will resume normal business hours at 1:30 p.m. Residents are to remain in their vehicles, have their face masks on properly, and provide photo ID and physical home address. We would like to thank Mike Limtiaco and Pacific Unlimited for their generous donation.

• There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Barrigada Mayor's Office. The first 100 residents by appointment will be seen, or while supplies last. Please contact the mayor's office to set up an appointment.

• Contact information: 734-3737/3859, email: barrigadaoffice@gmail.com, fax: 734-1988.