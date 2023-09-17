Community First Federal Credit Union opens new Hagåtña HQ

Community First Federal Credit Union opened its newly built Hagåtña Headquarters and is now open to service customers, Community First announced in a press release.

The Center is located along Route 4, between West O’Brien Drive and Chalan Santo Papa in the island’s capital, the financial institution said in its release. Community First is celebrating its 60th anniversary of serving the island this year.

Members are welcome to conduct their transactions through the new building's walk-up service, the drive-thru teller lane and the ATM located at the front of the building, the release states. There is ample parking, and the building can be accessed from both Route 4 and Martyr Street. The Hagåtña location is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Community First also engaged local artist Joshua Agerstrand to design a mural that would honor its members and incorporate cultural pride. The mural is in progress and located along the drive-thru teller lane. The community is invited to view the art in progress, and the final mural will be revealed on Community First's social media pages.