Community First Guam Federal Credit Union limits face-to-face services

Due to recent developments surrounding COVID-19, Community First Guam Federal Credit Union will limit face-to-fact services beginning Monday at 1 p.m. for a period of two weeks.

Teller services will be limited to drive-thru transactions only at the financial institution’s Hagatna, Tamuning and Dededo Member Service Centers. Drive-thru service hours will be extended from 8:30 a.. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Face-to-face lobby services at the member service centers will be closed. Those who need to see a loan officer or speak with a representative, may call and schedule an appointment. Call center hours have also been extended to accommodate additional traffic.