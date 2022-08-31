Community First holding supply drive

Community First Guam Federal Credit Union, celebrating 60 years on the island, is holding a supply drive for Harvest House Guam and the Guam Homeless Coalition, the credit union said Tuesday in a press release.

Harvest House helps the foster care community on Guam by assisting children and teens on the island by developing a heart for God, providing a safe haven to help them grow physically, socially, mentally and spiritually, according to the press release.

Guam Homeless Coalition contains groups of government of Guam agencies, local nonprofit organizations and the private sector, helping the needs of youth, families and single adults experiencing homelessness, according to the release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The federal credit union committed to completing 60 Acts of Community as a way to give back to the people of Guam, as part of its 60th anniversary celebration, Community First said.

“The work that Harvest House and the Guam Homeless Coalition do to serve our residents who are in great need is truly inspiring, and we wanted to do our part to support their mission,” said Gerard Cruz, president and chief executive officer of Community First. “We invite our members and our community at large to join us in helping our neighbors in need.”

The supply drive started Monday, Aug. 29, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 10.

Donations can be dropped off at any Community First Member Service Center during business hours. Community First operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday , 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Donations needed are: