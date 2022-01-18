Community garden launched as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

With a turn of a shovel, the new community garden at the Jeremy Newby Community Center in Talo’fo’fo’ was opened, highlighting the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service ceremony on Monday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also signed a proclamation encouraging residents to participate in various community events as a way of honoring the work of the great civil rights leader whose selfless service paved the way to equal rights.

MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities, according to AmeriCorps, which has led this effort for the past quarter-century.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The holiday is an opportunity for “Americans across the country step up to make our communities more equitable and take action to create the beloved community of Dr. King’s dream,” the AmeriCorps website states. “While Dr. King believed the beloved community was possible, he acknowledged and fought for systemic change. His example is our call to action.”

Speaker Therese Terlaje and other elected officials participated in the event. Representatives from Serve Guam Commission, Americorps Program, University of Guam, the Sea Cadets, and Guam Green Growth and other community partners also attended..

The community garden raised at the Talo’fo’fo’ center is one of the latest projects by UOG, Americorps and Guam Green Growth. The governor noted that participating in these programs helps improve the island.

“Service to the community is important to food sustainability, food nutrition," the governor said, noting that community gardens are a way to bring island residents together to work toward a common goal of sustainability and food sovereignty.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio called on young Americorps volunteers to continue their work.

“When you join the AmeriCorps program, you are making the choice to improve yourselves and improve your community at the same time. And when you complete your term, you have an opportunity to jump-start your future by getting direct funding to help support your college education,” he said. "I am counting on all the AmeriCorps members to succeed this year, to give it their best and to turn around and invest in themselves.”

(Daily Post Staff)